COPY-Quinn natural gas tax proposal far from simple

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn wants to end a state tax on natural gas, providing financial help to people who use gas to heat homes and businesses that use it to manufacture.
But experts raise questions about how much that would help, damage it could do to the state budget and whether it's fair.
In his State of the State address, Quinn called the tax unfair because it's not based on the ability to pay.
The tax generated around $159 million last year. The money came from nearly 3.5 million residential customers, 250,000 retailers and over 10,000 businesses.
The Citizens' Utility Board estimates the average homeowner would save up $40 annually without the tax. But the Taxpayers' Federation of Illinois says it would do nothing for those who heat homes with electricity.
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Violent unrest ongoing in the island nation of Haiti over rising fuel prices has families in the Heartland feeling anxious about loved one who just arrived for a mission trip there.
Violent unrest ongoing in the island nation of Haiti over rising fuel prices has families in the Heartland feeling anxious about loved one who just arrived for a mission trip there.
Two injured in a bicycle-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky. on Monday, July 9.
Two injured in a bicycle-vehicle crash in Calloway County, Ky. on Monday, July 9.
President Donald Trump nominated the influential conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
President Donald Trump nominated the influential conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Grant Dade says scattered thunderstorms will hang around through the early evening hours.
Grant Dade says scattered thunderstorms will hang around through the early evening hours.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Dept held its second Women's self-defense class on Monday, July 9.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Dept held its second Women's self-defense class on Monday, July 9.