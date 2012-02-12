NWS: Snow, sleet predicted for Monday

The National Weather Service is predicting snow and possibly some sleet on Monday through Monday night for parts of the Heartland.

According to the Heartland News StormTeam, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Missouri Bootheel, NW Tennessee and NE Arkansas for Monday afternoon through Monday evening. Watches or advisories may eventually be issued for other counties as well.

Forecasters at NWS in Paducah say most of the wintry precipitation is expected to be in the form of snow. However, mixed wintry precipitation is possible as well with this event especially south of the Ohio River and over southeast Missouri.

Wintry precipitation is forecast to develop over southeast Missouri by Monday afternoon and then spread east of the Mississippi river into southern Illinois and far west Kentucky toward the end of the day Monday, according to the NWS in Paducah.



NWS forecasters say sleet and a chance of rain are forecast over portions of west Kentucky and into southeast Missouri toward the Bootheel. Over the remainder of the region mainly snow and sleet are anticipated.

They say mainly snow is expected north of Route 13 in southern Illinois.

Forecasters said on Sunday morning that preliminary indications suggest no less than 1 to 2 inches may accumulate in most areas. Some data suggests higher amounts will be possible.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds folks across the Heartland to drive with caution during winter weather.

They say you should all buckle up, drive slower than normal and avoid hard braking and sudden turns to keep from sliding out of control.

MoDOT also says it's very important to make sure all windows on the vehicle are cleared for visibility.

And finally, the group says you should always drive with your headlights on during wintry conditions.

Laura Wibbenmeyer will have the latest on the winter weather tonight on Heartland News.



