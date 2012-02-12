UPDATE: Truck reported stolen in Cape Girardeau County crash

A Jackson woman is hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash in Cape Girardeau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pickup truck involved was reported stolen.

The patrol says charges are pending stemming from the incident.

Troopers say at around 12:15 p.m. 25-year-old Melissa Lane was westbound on County Road 620 two miles west of Cape Girardeau.

Lane lost control of her 1996 GMC Sonoma, over corrected several times, and ultimately ran off the roadway hitting an embankment.

The Sonoma had to be cut open so emergency crews could get lane out of the vehicle

Lane was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

