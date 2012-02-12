Woman jailed after driving into parked car, trailer & garage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman jailed after driving into parked car, trailer & garage

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman is in trouble with the law after a bizarre car crash.

McCracken county deputies say 33-year-old Amberly Wallis did about $40,000 dollars worth of damage when she allegedly hit the gas and struck a parked vehicle in the driveway of a home on Creekview Cove Road.

The impact of the crash pushed the parked car into a utility trailer which then went crashing through a closed garage door, hitting a second parked car inside the garage.

When police arrived to investigate the crash, deputies say Wallis tried to fight them and spat on the officers.

Investigators say they're not sure why Wallis ran her car into the parked car but says she was allegedly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Wallis was not hurt.

She was arrested and is currently being held at the McCracken County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/ alcohol, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, and criminal mischief.

