Water used to fight fire shuts down highway

Freezing temperatures late Saturday evening caused some problems for fire crews.

Crews were fighting a house fire 3 miles east of Patton on Highway 72 in Bollinger County. While fighting the blaze, water started to freeze on the highway making the road slick. Fire crews were using 3 water trucks to put out the blaze.

The Missouri Department of Transportation had shut down Highway 72, in the area of the fire, to keep motorists safe.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff's Department, no one was at home when the fire started.

