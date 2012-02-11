82 Mo., Ill. Boy Scouts receive Eagle Badges

It was a big day for 82 Boy Scouts in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, at a special ceremony at the Rose Theatre on the Southeast Missouri State University campus.

The Scouts received their Eagle Badges on Saturday.

The Eagle rank is the highest rank a Scout can earn.

Nationally, less than four-percent of all Scouts complete their Eagle requirements.

That includes earning 21 merit badges and completing a service project.

