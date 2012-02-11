Man injured after losing control of SUV on snow covered road

A Bardwell man was injured following a rollover crash on a snow covered road early Saturday morning.



It happened shortly after 6:40 a.m. in area of Blandville road and Highway 286.

Jeremy Gipson, 29, of Bardwell, Ky. was westbound on Blandville road, and just past the Highway 286 intersection he lost control of his SUV on the snow covered road, according to the sheriff's office.



Deputies say his vehicle left the highway on the left shoulder and struck the earth embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn onto its side. The SUV came to rest partially blocking the east bound lane of Blandville road.

Gipson was taken by EMS to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say Gipson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

