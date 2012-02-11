Jackson woman seriously injured in crash

A Jackson woman was injured following a crash Saturday in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on County Road 620, two miles west of Cape Girardeau.

According to the highway patrol, Melissa Lane, 25, of Jackson was westbound when her truck ran off the right and then the left side of the road and down a drainage ditch.

The truck had to be cut open so emergency crews could reach the crash victim.

Lane received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Troopers say Lane was not wearing a seat belt in the collision.

Another pickup received minor damage from thrown gravel.

The road was blocked off while crews were on scene.



Cape Girardeau police and fire crews along with the highway patrol responded to the scene.

