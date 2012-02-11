Family mourns murdered Dyersburg mother of four

(WMC-TV) – Friends and family are remembering Karen Swift. The Dyersburg mother of four went missing last October. Her body was found weeks later.

Swift's loved ones gathered in Pocahontas, AR, where her visitation took place Friday night.

"Currently, we're not naming any suspects and will not name any until we feel it will benefit this case," said Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box.

Nearly four months after she disappeared and there still aren't charges in the 44-year-old woman's murder.

Swift went missing in late October after a Halloween party and her body was found two months later in a kudzu patch in Dyer County.

Since then, two vigils have been held in honor of Swift's memory and until now, the family has not had closure.

Funeral arrangements were finalized in January.

Karen Swift was born in Illinois and went to high school about 15 miles from Pocahontas in Walnut Ridge.

Her funeral will be held at the Church of God in Pocahontas and she'll be laid to rest in Randolph Memorial Gardens.

Swift's visitation is scheduled to take place at the McNabb Funeral Home. Official say the family has requested privacy and have declined all interviews.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Dyer County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the case.

Swift and her husband David were in the middle of a divorce when she disappeared. David Swift has been questioned and the sheriff's office said he is cooperating and is not named as a suspect.

