3 injured after overnight crash in Stoddard County

Three people were injured in an overnight crash in Stoddard County.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. on Highway 163, eight miles north of Parma.

According to the highway patrol, a car driven by Joella Williams, 46, of Dexter went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a pole.

Williams reciv3ed moderate injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Two passengers in the car received injuries.

April M. Ervin, 21, of Bertrand received moderate injuries and was taken to a Sikeston hospital.

William B. Ervin, 44, of Sikeston received minor injuries and refused treatment.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

