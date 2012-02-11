Fire crews battle trucking business blaze

Fire crews battle an overnight business fire.

Charleston Police confirm Charleston, Sikeston and Bertrand Fire Departments responded to Faith Global Logistics trucking company at 1355 W. County Road 404 early Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire started at around 1:30 a.m. in a shop building on the property.

The extent of damage is unclear at this point.

There are no reports of injuries, and no word on what caused the fire.

