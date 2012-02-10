Group that feeds kids for weekends now starving for funds - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Group that feeds kids for weekends now starving for funds

BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A group that's worked for more than a decade to provide food for needy kids is starving for funds.

There's no question times are tough in Franklin County. The unemployment rate sits at 11.2 percent, and Benton Grade School Principal Sue Krapf says a high percentage of kids in her school are on the free or reduced lunch program.

Now a program that supplies food for those kids over the weekend is running on empty.

"I'm sure it's just because it's been going so long people don't think about it anymore, and maybe the economy has hurt the donors," said First Baptist Church Deacon Dick Rouse.

Rouse says the Brown Bag Program started more than a decade ago in his living room after his wife, a cook at the Benton Grade School, noticed some kids were going hungry at home.

"It bothered her real bad that these kids would come to her at breakfast and say ‘can you give us a little extra because we haven't eaten all weekend and we're real hungry today'," said Rouse.

The program has since grown from a handful of brown bags to now 140 assembled by volunteers at the First Baptist Church and delivered to the school weekly.

"[Students] look for their bag, if they're leaving early they make sure we know they haven't gotten their bag yet," said Krapf.

While the need has grown over the years, donor support has thinned out. Rouse says it's to the point that now the church only has enough money to fill brown bags for two more months.

"This is strictly operated by donations, that's the only way it's done," said Rouse. "Merchants give us a break on some things, but it takes a lot of money to run the program like this with so many people."

If you'd like to help, send donations to: First Baptist Church, 201 South Main Street, Benton, IL 62812

Please make checks payable to FBC-Brown Bag.

You can also call the church at (618) 438-7661 to learn other ways you can help.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly