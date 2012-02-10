Quinn: Gun registry would be 'uphill climb' in IL

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Pat Quinn says the idea of requiring all Illinois handgun owners to register their weapons would be an "uphill climb" with state lawmakers.

The Chicago Democrat said Friday that he thinks it's more important to focus on trying to ban assault weapons.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel wants registration for all handguns at a cost of $65 each. He says that would help police track guns that flow into Chicago from elsewhere and wind up being used in crimes.

Quinn isn't saying whether he supports or opposes the idea. But he says it would be difficult to get legislative approval so his focus is on other issues, including assault weapons.

