Corps making road repairs at Birds Point center crevasse

The Army Corps of Engineer's Memphis District says its eight-man team is repairing the access road at the center crevasse at Birds Point this week, and will repair damaged plastic there as well.

During patrols, the Corps says the river was at 35.7 feet on the Cairo gage Friday morning and levels are expected to continue dropping.

According to Maj. Jon Korneliussen, no water reached the toe of the levee at Birds Point, and less than a foot of water reached the repaired levee at the center crevasse.

