Stolen items from Cape church recovered

It's not something that happens everyday. Stolen property was returned to the rightful owner. In this case, several items were recovered and given back to a Cape Girardeau Church.

About a month ago a break in at the Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau stunned the congregation.

It was so unnerving that church leaders went out immediately and installed a security system.

In mid-January church workers walked in to find ripped open boxes once filled with cash all over the floor.

Many other things were missing including sound and light board equipment, musical instruments, and several other electronics.

Fast forward to last week in Jefferson County, Missouri.

Surveillance video helped unlock the mystery.

"We were able to locate and arrest the two suspects," said Pevely Police Lt. Terry Thomas.

Both men were accused of several burglaries in the Jefferson County area.

Authorities were then lead to a storage facility in Pevely, MO.

Inside they found more than $10,000 in stolen property.

"We were totally surprised when we got to the storage locker and found big screen televisions, sound mixing boards, commercial mixing boards, and speakers and lighting," said Lt. Thomas.

Most of it belonged to Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau.

"Anything stolen with a serial number, and we have that number it's taken and entered into the national crime information computer," said Darin Hickey-Cape Girardeau Police Department.

That's exactly what happened. Officer Hickey credits the church with having the serial number information saying it was critical to locating the stolen goods.

Immediately officers in Jefferson County contacted Cape Girardeau Police.

Officer Hickey wants to thank authorities in Jefferson County for all their hard work in this case.

About 90 percent of the items have been returned.

"Then again the case is still ongoing and still under investigation up in Jefferson county. It is still possible to get it all back," said Hickey.

The stolen cash was not returned, and a few other pieces of equipment have not been located.

Pastor Timothy Lee was out of town on Friday, but told Heartland News reporter Crystal Britt on the phone that the recovery is a miracle, and an answer to prayer.

"It's really nice to get someone's property back to them," said Officer Hickey.

As for the suspects, both men are behind bars in Jefferson County.

Their names haven't been released yet, as formal charges are pending. Police say one of the men is from Cape Girardeau.

