Most of stolen items from church recovered

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a break-in at a church.

Some kids are upset after someone broke into their church and stole their money.

Stolen goods from Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau have mostly been recovered.

Cape Girardeau Police say most of the stolen items were found in a storage unit in Pevely, Mo.

Pastor Timothy Lee of Apostolic Promise Church on Mt. Auburn Road says thieves broke into a church window via a daycare Jan 11.



The thieves stole a soundboard, guitars, and money.

Two offices were also broken into and donation boxes with money in them for a church youth convention were opened with money stolen from them.

People from the 200 person church congregation would donate to their boxes each week.

