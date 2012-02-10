Most of stolen items from church recovered - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Most of stolen items from church recovered

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Stolen goods from Apostolic Promise Church in Cape Girardeau have mostly been recovered.

Cape Girardeau Police say most of the stolen items were found in a storage unit in Pevely, Mo.

Pastor Timothy Lee of Apostolic Promise Church on Mt. Auburn Road says thieves broke into a church window via a daycare Jan 11.

The thieves stole a soundboard, guitars, and money. 

Two offices were also broken into and donation boxes with money in them for a church youth convention were opened with money stolen from them.

People from the 200 person church congregation would donate to their boxes each week.

Crystal Britt is working to get more details.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

