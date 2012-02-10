Mo. Guard joins social media sites Google+, Pinterest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. Guard joins social media sites Google+, Pinterest

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri National Guard is growing its online presence in social media sites.

They have joined the ranks of Google+ and Pinterest.

The new effort is about reaching its soldiers, airmen and family members through all available means, according to Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard.

According to a news release, Google+ is a place for Guard members to have the opportunity to discuss the Missouri National Guard with new circles of friends.

On Pinterest, the Missouri Guard has started its boards with categories including military history, military photography, National Guard stories, deployments and military life. According to the Guard, some pins are repined from other Pinterest users, while others are original pins from Missouri National Guard websites.

The Missouri National Guard social sites can be found online at:

Google+

Pinterest

