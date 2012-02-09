Do your kids know what to do if a stranger tries to grab them?

Would your child know what to do if someone tried to kidnap him or her?

After video circulated of a man in Georgia trying to grab a young girl, parents in the Heartland started wondering what their own kids would do in that situation.

"I would probably scream, and then I would probably punch them and then kick them," said 8-year-old Isabelle Brown. "Scream, and then if they grab a hold of me, just fight as much as I can," said 10-year-old Riley Pike.

They're important things for kids to know if ever faced with a stranger trying to grab them. But when and where do they learn these tactics?

"A long time ago we had an assembly about that, and I just knew it ever since then," said Pike.

"I kind of learned it since I was little, so in case a stranger ever really did take me, that's why I kind of learned it from my parents," said Davis.

"I think three is a good age," said Mother Carrie Brown.

Brown says the idea of someone taking one of her children is always in the back of her mind.

"I think about it all the time especially when you know she goes outside by herself, I mean we live in a nice safe neighborhood but again you just never know," said Brown.

"We do talk to them to make sure they know that they don't know with anybody besides family or someone who is allowed to pick them up," said South Elementary School Counselor Jenny Moyers.

Moyers says there's no set time to start talking about safety, but the earlier the better.

"I think get it in their heads as early as possible because that way if it does happen, it's not caught them off guard," said Moyers.

"I don't think there's too early of a time to do that," said Cape Girardeau Police Officer Darin Hickey.

Hickey says the best solution isn't just early, but often.

"That's how kids learn, you teach them over and over, throwing a baseball over and over until it becomes muscle memory," said Hickey. "You know you keep teaching your children over and over and soon enough they'll pick up on it."

"They're really matter of fact about it, especially the younger kids cause it's such a story, you know it's not anything real to them," said Moyers.

"If somebody has grabbed them obviously we're going to encourage them to kick scream, yell, holler, do whatever is going to draw attention to yourself," said Hickey.

"I definitely think its something children need to know cause it's you know dangerous out there," said Brown.

Hickey says one of the biggest things is to make sure your children know to be aware of their surroundings. Know who is near them, and to find an adult they trust if they feel unsafe.

