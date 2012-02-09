End of perfect season: Murray St. falls to TSU 72-68

The Murray State's amazing unbeaten streak ends at 23 wins. Murray State (23-1) lost Thursday evening to Tennessee State (16-10) by a score of 72-68.

The Racers are now 11-1 in OVC play.



Isaiah Canaan led the Racers in scoring with 31 points. Robert Covington led TSU with 19 points.



The Racers next take on the Austin Peay Governors on Saturday night.

Todd Richards will recap the game tonight on Heartland News at 10.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.