Broad coalition presses for casino gambling in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A coalition of groups has formed to press Kentucky lawmakers to approve a constitutional amendment that, if ratified by voters, would legalize casinos in Kentucky.

That coalition includes several longtime gambling proponents from business and labor. But it also has involvement from the Kentucky Education Action Team, which represents the Kentucky Parent Teacher Association, Kentucky School Boards of Association and the Kentucky Association of School Councils.

Members of the coalition called on lawmakers to approve a gambling amendment during a Capitol news conference Thursday.

Kentucky Education Action Team member Stu Silberman said schools need additional revenue and, for that reason, members of the group voted to support the proposed gambling amendment.

