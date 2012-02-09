Sheriff warns residents of questionable phone calls - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff warns residents of questionable phone calls

The sheriff of Pemiscot County says residents should be on guard to be potentially targeted over the phone.

One person told deputies they got a call from a person saying that a family member was in trouble and in jail in another county.

The caller then named friends and family members in the call.

The caller then asked the resident to go to a Western Union location and the send a large amount of money to bail their family member out of jail.

Deputies say the resident was provided with a phone number to get more information from the "US Embassy." When the number was called, deputies say the person on the other line pretended to be a sergeant with the US Embassy law enforcement.

Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says to document all information if you receive a call like this one, and to call local law enforcement.

