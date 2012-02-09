MoDOT to hold meeting about new roundabout plans in Cape Girardeau

The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Feb. 16 to discuss a multi-lane roundabout planned for the intersection of Route W and Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

The meeting will be held Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Osage Centre, located at 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

The project will include increasing capacity and traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Kingshighway and Mount Auburn Road, according to MoDOT.

Watch this animated video of what the roundabout will look like.



