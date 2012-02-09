Piedmont man sentenced for shaking, assaulting baby

A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for causing serious injuries to his infant daughter.

Justin Rogers, 23, of Piedmont, Mo. pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Authorities say Rogers shook his 3-month-old daughter and struck her head against a door frame.

Police say Rogers was angry because the baby was crying.

Authorities say the child, now 2 years old, likely has permanent injuries, including blindness. She remains in foster care.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.