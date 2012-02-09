Hurst man arrested after more than 20 marijuana plants found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ill. man arrested after more than 20 marijuana plants found

HURST, IL (KFVS) -

Police found a major marijuana grow operation in Hurst.

Michael Steinman, 58, of Hurst was arrested for felony production of cannabis and possession of more than 20 cannabis plants found in his home.

Hurst and Carterville Police found the plants at his home at 108 N. Park Street after an anonymous tip from a resident.

Police anticipate additional arrests.

Steinman was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

