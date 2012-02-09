Cape Central teacher accused of assault resigns

The Central High School teacher accused of assaulting a student in a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot plans to enter a not guilty plea.

A Central High School teacher accused of assaulting a student in a downtown Cape Girardeau parking lot has submitted his letter of resignation.



Roman Smith turned in a letter of resignation over the weekend to the school's principal, Dr. Mike Cowan.

The letter was passed from Cowan to superintendent Dr. Jim Welker and the school board.

The board held an emergency closed session at noon Monday and approved the resignation.

Smith, 32, is charged with class A misdemeanor of assault in the third degree.

Smith was in a downtown parking lot with two female companions when a male Central High School student contacted Smith in a downtown parking lot on Jan. 21 and they began "play fighting" each other, according to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor Morley Swingle.

Smith is accused of wrapping his feet around the student's back, his arm around the student's neck, applying a choke hold, and choking him until he was unconscious.

Smith is also accused of letting the student fall onto the parking lot before running away, according to the probable cause statement.

The student's mother pulled her son out of school because she felt he was not safe with Smith not in jail, according to the probable cause statement.

He is due in court in March.

Smith's attorney Bryan Greaser released this statement on Feb. 9:

"I have no comment at this time on the resignation of Mr Smith other than to say that it is in no way any admission of guilt whatsoever from Roman Smith. Our intention remains to be that we will plead not guilty in this matter."

