Anna family escapes large house fire

Anna firefighters were called out to a large house fire just south of town around 3:15 Thursday morning at 1945 Balcom Road.

According to the Anna Fire Department Chief Michael Stoner, the home is a total loss but the family of at least four people and their dog did escape without injury.

Chief Stoner says a combination of working fire alarms and the smell of smoke woke the family and allowed them time to get out alive.

At this time the chief believes the fire started in a back bedroom, but is not saying the exact cause. However, even though the investigation continues this morning, Chief Stoner did not believe this fire was intentionally set.

Crews from Anna, Jonesboro and Dongola were all called to the scene to assist in fighting this fire.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.