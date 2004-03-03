Students Mouths Duct Taped

By: Arnold Wyrick

DU QUOIN, IL -- A 3rd grade teacher at Du Quoin Elementary is being accused of using duct tape to keep two of her students quiet in the classroom. No one with the school district is talking about what happened.

Superintendent Gary Kelly is saying the teacher exercised poor judgment Parents in the district are questioning the teachers action. "There's a principal in the school, you could take kids to before you tape up their mouth," says Allison Sadler of Du Quoin.

She's not the only parent who is concerned about what happened in the school. "I don't know if she knew what she was thinking, if they realize what she was really doing, or what the parents would've thought. If it was my kid, I wouldn't like that they did that to my kid," says Cindy Whitley of Du Quoin.

Not everyone in the school district thinks the teacher did anything wrong, in fact some are commending her actions. "I think she should've done it, they probably had a big mouth. And they're not made to behave at home, for the most part," says Rod Lively of Du Quoin.

But one of the girls family members is demanding that the teacher be suspended. "I'm upset. I cannot believe that a school teacher actually duct taped my niece's mouth," says Kay Bruk a Great Aunt of one of the girls. "I guess the children were talking and they were reprimanded once. And instead of sitting them across the classroom from one another, or sending them to the office, I don't know why she'd duct tape their mouth," said Bruk.

The girls Aunt says her niece is recovering from the ordeal. But she's worried about how the incident will effect her when she returns to school. "It was traumatic for her, embarrassing, and humiliating for a child. There should be a suspension. And there should be at least, be some kind of inquiry into her abilities to teach children," said Bruk.