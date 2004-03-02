R-Rated Movie in 8th Grade Worries Parent

By: CJ Cassidy

NEW MADRID, MO -- P

arents in

N

ew

M

adrid, now want school officials to examine why a teacher felt her eighth grade students had to watch

a movie titled Immortal Beloved, without parental consent. The movie delves into the life of composer Ludvig van Beethoven. "A

movie can change your life

. It can," Mel Gibson, one of the Producers of the movie, said back in 1994.

His words now

come all too close for comfort

,

in

N

ew

M

adrid

C

ounty.

S

ome concerned parents, now want

R-1

school leaders to explain, why they were not consulted, before a teacher showed the

R rated

movie, to a group of 8th graders.

"I

feel she should be fired

," Jackie Ash says. She made the first complaint

after her 13

-

year

-

old son told her about seeing the film in his music class.

T he movie's plot centers around finding B eethoven's one true love other than music , but A sh says it's the nudity in the movie she's upset about. "My son told me it shows a lady walking , then she takes off her shirt . She rips it off I guess , and it shows her breasts .Then it shows a few seconds of the lady's bottom area and then it goes on to show two people having sex and someone walks in and rips the sheet off ," Ash says.

S uperintendent M ike B arnes says the movie was part of the school library's video collection. H e says school leaders are investigating and will now remove any R rated material that would be present.

O ther parents agree they like to stay informed about what their children do in class , but say they don't see what all the fuss is about. "H e's 14 and he 's seen movies like this before, I 'm sure that were rated R," Retta Murphy, who's son also watched the movie says.