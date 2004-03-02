R-Rated Movie in 8th Grade Worries Parent - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

R-Rated Movie in 8th Grade Worries Parent

By: CJ Cassidy

NEW MADRID, MO --Parents in New Madrid, now want school officials to examine why a teacher felt her eighth grade students had to watch a movie titled Immortal Beloved, without parental consent. The movie delves into the life of composer Ludvig van Beethoven.

"A movie can change your life. It can," Mel Gibson, one of the Producers of the movie, said back in 1994. His words now come all too close for comfort, in New Madrid County.Some concerned parents, now want R-1 school leaders to explain, why they were not consulted, before a teacher showed the R rated movie, to a group of 8th graders."I feel she should be fired," Jackie Ash says. She made the first complaint after her 13-year-old son told her about seeing the film in his music class.

The movie's plot centers around finding Beethoven's one true love other than music, but Ash says it's the nudity in the movie she's upset about."My son told me it shows a lady walking, then she takes off her shirt. She rips it off I guess, and it shows her breasts.Then it shows a few seconds of the lady's bottom area and then it goes on to show two people having sex and someone walks in and rips the sheet off," Ash says.

Superintendent Mike Barnes says the movie was part of the school library's video collection.He says school leaders are investigating and will now remove any R rated material that would be present.

Other parents agree they like to stay informed about what their children do in class, but say they don't see what all the fuss is about."He's 14 and he's seen movies like this before, I'm sure that were rated R," Retta Murphy, who's son also watched the movie says.

Heartland News contacted the teacher at home. She said very little, but wanted to make it clear that she borrowed the movie from the school library.

