Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff Kept Hope Alive for Missing Family

By: Tony Hensley

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- The community ofPoplar Bluff had been praying for the best in the case. But, they also knew the worst could be reality.

As Greg Smith prepares the Black River Coliseum for a Basketball Tournament he doesn't think about cheering on his favorite team. Smith says, his thoughts are with a co-worker who is going through probably the worst time of her life. “We try to keep her mind off of it and we know it's hard not to keep her mind off of it. The more we keep her involved with work it helps keep her mind away from it." Greg Smith said.

Gail Fox in a cousin to Rebecca Hargon. Smith says he and Gail have worked together for more than six years and knows what's going on in Mississippi is taking a toll on his friend. Smith says, “Everyday that goes by, her face gets longer and longer. It's got to be tough not having any answer. Right now everything is just up in the air."

As the investigation goes on so does the offering of support. An ear to lessen Gail's fears a shoulder to lean on while she waits. Waits for answers good news or bad. “She's fairly quiet about it. I don't know how she is a very out spoken person and right now she's very quiet until she sees someone with a ribbon on and it brings it up you can see it bring it back to her." Gail Fox wasn't at work today. Another co-worker told Heartland News Gail went home after hearing about the profound break in the case of her cousin.

