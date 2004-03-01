Poplar Bluff Kept Hope Alive for Missing Family

City Kept Hope Alive for Missing Family

By: Tony Hensley

POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- The community of Poplar Bluff had been praying for the best in the case. But, they also knew the worst could be reality.

As Greg Smith prepares the Black River Coliseum for a Basketball Tournament he doesn't think about cheering on his favorite team. Smith says, his thoughts are with a co-worker who is going through probably the worst time of her life. “We try to keep her mind off of it and we know it's hard not to keep her mind off of it. The more we keep her involved with work it helps keep her mind away from it." Greg Smith said.

Gail Fox in a cousin to Rebecca Hargon. Smith says he and Gail have worked together for more than six years and knows what's going on in Mississippi is taking a toll on his friend. Smith says, “Everyday that goes by, her face gets longer and longer. It's got to be tough not having any answer. Right now everything is just up in the air."