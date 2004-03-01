Poplar Bluff Kept Hope Alive for Missing Family

City Kept Hope Alive for Missing Family
By: Tony Hensley
POPLAR BLUFF, MO -- The community of
As Greg Smith prepares the Black River Coliseum for a Basketball Tournament he doesn't think about cheering on his favorite team. Smith says, his thoughts are with a co-worker who is going through probably the worst time of her life. “We try to keep her mind off of it and we know it's hard not to keep her mind off of it. The more we keep her involved with work it helps keep her mind away from it." Greg Smith said.
Gail Fox in a cousin to Rebecca Hargon. Smith says he and Gail have worked together for more than six years and knows what's going on in
As the investigation goes on so does the offering of support. An ear to lessen Gail's fears a shoulder to lean on while she waits. Waits for answers good news or bad. “She's fairly quiet about it. I don't know how she is a very out spoken person and right now she's very quiet until she sees someone with a ribbon on and it brings it up you can see it bring it back to her." Gail Fox wasn't at work today. Another co-worker told Heartland News Gail went home after hearing about the profound break in the case of her cousin.
