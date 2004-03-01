Heartland Heroes

1140th Soldiers Experience Highly Sophisticated Computer Training

By: Amy Jacquin FORT RILEY, KS -- It's highly sophisticated computer-simulated training, and it could save a soldier's life. Members of the 1140th Engineering Battalion are now in Iraq. They spent weeks training for this mission at Ft. Riley, KS. Part of that trailing taught them to operate war vehicles they've never experienced before, like Bradly Fighting Vehicles. O

ne by one, soldiers with the 1140th Engineering Battalion climb into their Bradly Fighting Vehicles, or BFV's. There are no wheels. But inside

these high-tech boxes

, they are exact replicas of BFV's, to within an eighth of an inch. The driver gets one box, passenger soldiers another. Their special helmets make computerized simulation possible. They see exactly as if looking through the scopes on a real BFV, they hear shots and explosions and they can even have the experience of rolling the vehicle over.

It's called Close Combat Tactical Training, or CCTT. One command center houses training officers, who hope to see their lessons on strategy played-out on screen. Another control room houses the "enemy". People who can act and react electronically depending on what the soldiers do.

The popular video games have nothing on this computer simulator!

But

instead of playing for the highest points, these soldiers are playing for their lives.

The mission is to take a convoy safely through a populated area of Iraq, complete with highway ambushes and hidden enemies. Which always show-up red on the computer screen.

"A re you down? Are you down? " you can hear soldiers shouting on their radios. The first overpass causes problems as enemies hide on and below the bridge. We watch an aerial view the trainer can use to evaluate the maneuvering. But the push of a button can give him the soldier's point-of-view. This time the surprise attack catches members of the 1140th off-guard, and a few make unsafe decisions.

"

Red One is now KIA

!"

K-I-A means killed in action.

"

We're going to cease operations, come into the command room

," the training officer tells the soldiers.

He helps them think through the problem, so they use preemptive action instead of just reaction.

"

You screamed on by and got blowed up!

" he says, as he teaches strategy. "

That's not a real good term, but you

got killed!

This poor guy was wounded and you left him. I was alive! He was alive, and

y

ou left him!

"

That's hard for these soldiers to hear. But the whole point of this high-tech training is to MAKE mistakes here, not in the desert.

"

This is real stuff

," emphasizes the training officer

.

"

This is what you do!

"

The soldiers head back out to try again. Keep in mind this interactive game means the enemy won't be in the same spots twice.

"

Scan... Scan!

" mumbles the training officer as he watches the soldiers looking for enemies.

This time the soldiers secure the first overpass. Or at least they think they do.

"

The first guy got up like he's supposed to, but the second guy, whooop

, right on by!" the officer says, shaking his head. "

You better get off that overpass!

" S

ure enough, the enemy fires a grenade and hits the vehicle.

"

All red elements, I need to know who's firing and where it's coming from!!

" a soldier shouts over the radio. G

etting hit, even in computer exercises, hurts a soldier's pride. But builds determination never to let it happen again.

"

Inside that vehicle, they hear it go 'boom!' and it'll shake them up a bit

," says the training officer.

The computer simulator is so sophisticated, it details the extent of damage to people and machinery... Some mechanical problems can be fixed in the field. And if soldiers maneuver correctly, the BFV's "repair" themselves on screen, and allow the training exercise to continue.

But frustration builds as mistakes pile-up, and the training officer calls the 1140th soldiers back inside for another "hot washing." It's all part of building their stamina, sharpening their skills, and finding their focus,. So they deserve the pride and confidence that comes with being a soldier of the 1140th Engineering Battalion.