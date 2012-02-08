Generator malfunction cancels clinics at Cape Girardeau Health Dept.

All clinics at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center that were scheduled for Thursday have been canceled, and the building will be watched closely overnight for fire after an apparent equipment malfunction.

The problem occurred Wednesday afternoon when the generator kicked-on for a weekly scheduled self-test. "Something went wrong with the transfer switch and it fried the whole building," said director Charlotte Craig. "The electricity is shot. We have no lights, no computers, no telephones, no nothing."

Craig said employees immediately evacuated the building and some reported smelling smoke, but no one was hurt and there was no fire.



The clinics canceled for Thursday include a class in food preparation and a class on WIC, Craig said.

Craig was hoping the problem could be fixed by Thursday.

