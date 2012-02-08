Bat battle! High school tries to rid bats

School officials and animal control officers in Poplar Bluff are working to rid the high school of bats. They've spotted two of these webbed, winged creatures in the school this week.

Rising power costs are a concern nowadays, but two communities are working to ease the burden on every family and business. DuQuoin and Pinckneyville leaders are trying to take advantage of a new state law that allows a process called municipal electric aggregation. The goal is to group cities together to solicit bids for cheaper electric rates.

Two women in Dyersburg are charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed seven times.

This gruesome story has gotten a lot of views on our website today. A baby in Camden County, Mo. is in critical condition after her throat was slit by her mother who claims to be demon possessed.

A central Missouri teenager who confessed to strangling, cutting and stabbing her 9-year-old neighbor because she wanted to know how it felt to kill someone was sentenced today to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The state fire marshal says a fire that killed an elderly West Frankfort woman found sitting on her front porch, engulfed in flames was likely sparked by smoking material like a cigarette.

H.T. Hackney Company and Paducah leaders announced the addition of 40 jobs in Paducah and a new distribution facility.

Murphysboro police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man in the hospital and one man behind bars.

Two Paducah men were arrested after police say they tried to sell stolen steel dock ramps to a local recycling business.

Republicans vowed today to reverse President Barack Obama's new policy on birth control, lambasting the rule that religious schools and hospitals must provide contraceptive coverage for their employees as an "unambiguous attack on religious freedom in our country." What do you think? Should faith-based employers be forced to provide insurance that covers birth control? Vote in our web poll and let us know.

One year after civil unions came to Illinois, some lawmakers are beginning a push to authorize gay marriages. The legislation was filed today by three members of the Illinois House.

An Illinois lawmaker wants to change the way gun owners are registered in the state, eliminating the expiration date and make FOID cards valid for life as long as the card holder isn't convicted of a felony.

It got a little toasty at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department after the building's generator malfunctioned today, causing the building to get very hot. All clinics scheduled for Thursday are canceled.



This Does it Work Wednesday, Lauren Keith tests out two iPhone gadgets: the Callet Wallet and Opena Case. One turns your smart phone into a wallet; the other allows you to open bottles with its pop-out bottle opener. Watch Heartland News at 10 to see if they work.

The Princeton Review and USA Today ranked the best colleges for the money for 2012.



Way to go to a kindergartner at Southwest Calloway Elementary in Kentucky. She collected 34 pounds of aluminum can flip tops for St. Jude!

Brr, it's cooled down in the Heartland! Bob Reeves tells us how cold to expect the rest of the work week and weekend. Grab a blanket and snuggle up to Heartland News tonight!



Christy Hendricks

Internet Content Director

chendricks@kfvs12.com

Facebook

Twitter

