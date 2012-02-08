Generator malfunctions at Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept.

The Cape Girardeau County Health Department's generator malfunctioned Wednesday, causing the building to get very hot.

Fred Vincell with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Fred Vincell says both building lights and the generator's light came on making it very hot in the building.

Some people reported smelling smoke, but there was no fire.

The health department's power has been turned off.

This could cause a problem because anything that needs to be refrigerated is a concern. The does include vaccines.

There is no damage to the building.

