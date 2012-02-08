Two women arrested after man stabbed 7 times - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two women arrested after man stabbed 7 times

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Vanessa Bernice Williams (Source: Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
Tierra Hayes (Source: Dyer County Sheriff's Office)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Two women face charges after a man was stabbed at least seven times Tuesday in Dyer County.

Vanessa Bernice Williams, 25, and Tierra Hayes, 23, both of Dyersburg are charged with attempted first degree murder.

According to the affidavit, Williams, Hayes, and another woman are accused of fighting with Keith Shaw in the parking lot of the 901 Club in Dyersburg on Feb. 5.

Williams is accused of having the knife.  Hayes is accused of being involved in the assault.

Shaw has at least seven stab wounds with one in the center of his chest.

Shaw was flown to the MED in Memphis for treatment.

