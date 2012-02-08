Judge denies motion to suppress statements in teen murder case

Related Links More>>

One of three suspects charged in the death of a Pinckneyville teenager has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against him. According to court documents, Carl Dane pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge of 1st degree murder in the death of Sidnee Stephens. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison on a plea deal. The state's attorney says he will serve 100% of the 60 years. Two other suspects, James Glazier and Robbie Mueller, also face several charges, including 1st degree mu...

Poker run and fundraiser for Pinckneyville teen By Heartland News PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Nearly a month since a Pinckneyville teen was found dead, her family and friends have worked to raise money to help pay for her funeral. 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens was found shot and strangled in Beaucoup Creek in July. 3 teens, 18- year-old Carl Dane, 17-year-old James Glazier, and 15-year-old Robby Mueller all face murder charges in connection with her death. Today a poker run was held to raise money for her funeral. Any mo...

Another suspect in Stephens case pleads guilty Another suspect in Stephens case pleads guilty The court case in the shooting death of 15-year-old Sidnee Stephens took another surprise turn. Dakota Wall, Stephens' half sister, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge and walked out of the court house a free woman.