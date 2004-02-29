Brooks' bomb to Willis saves the day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brooks' bomb to Willis saves the day

By: Assocaited Press

CARBONDALE, IL --Sylvester Willis hit a layup with point-five seconds left as #16 Southern Illinois beat Bradley 72-to-71 Saturday night. The Salukis are one win away from becoming only the third team in the Missouri Valley Conference history to finish a season undefeated in league play. The Salukis are 24-2 overall and 17-0 in the conference. The Salukis play their final regular-season game on Monday at Northern Iowa. Stetson Hairston led the Salukis with 14 points. Bradley's Phillip Gilbert and James Gillingham each scored 17. They drop to 14-15 overall and 6-11 in the conference.

Stay tuned to Heartland News as Chad Fryman brings you live reports from Northern Iowa Monday night at 6, 9, and 10.

