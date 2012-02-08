Mattress catches fire at Cape Girardeau apartment

Cape Girardeau fire crews answered a call about an apartment fire at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The battalion chief says the department got the call to the apartment building on the 900 block of William Street in Cape Girardeau.

He says the people living in an upper level apartment said they smelled smoke coming from below them.

When crews arrived, they found a mattress in a lower level apartment had been on fire.

That fire was already out although it was still smoldering.

No word on whether anyone was home in that apartment or how the fire started.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.