Police arrest Murphysboro man after early morning shooting

Murphysboro police are investigating an overnight shooting.

In a news release from police, Tommy Lee Adams, 49, of Murphysboro has been arrested for shooting another man twice in the shoulder Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded the shooting at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dewitte Street.

When police arrived, the shooting victim told them who he thought shot him and police quickly tracked Adams down and arrested him.

The victim's name is not being released at this time. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital and his condition is not known.

