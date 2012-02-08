Get a Quick Response from The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, February 8

We've talked about it for a day or two, and overnight there was some snow, rain and sleet falling on parts of the Heartland. This morning on The Breakfast Show we have you covered, from the latest forecast for your drive to work from Brian and Laura, road conditions from Tyler live in Marion and Stephanie will show you how you can get the most out of kfvs12.com and our mobile apps when you are looking for weather information.

We take the weather seriously on The Breakfast show and throughout the day on Heartland News. We cover parts of 5 states and know how quickly our weather can change and know it can be nice and quiet on the other side of the Heartland but storming at your house. And you can feel secure knowing our team will be there for you 24/7.

This morning we will also bring you the final results of Tuesday's primary voting in Missouri. We will also wrap up the results of local votes in both Jackson and Malden.

On The Breakfast Show this morning, watch at 5:10 to see what can happen when an underage teen gets behind the wheel of an SUV. Let's just say there are TWO homeowners in a pretty bad mood this morning!

Then at 5:15 we'll help you understand QR codes. That stands for Quick Response. If you know how - the code above is safe to scan. But there are many out there that you should never scan. We'll be telling you how you can spot a fake and keep yourself out of danger.

At 5:30 this morning we'll show you why students form Murray State and across the Bluegrass state rallied without shoes at the state capitol Tuesday.

Have you seen the video of the circus motorcycle rider that got all tied up during a jump? Tune in at 6 this morning to see what we're all talking about this morning.

At 6:15 - Lauren tests a couple of the latest iPhone gadgets! This week she's testing a cover that doubles as a wallet and a cover that doubles as a bottle opener.

And along with all your overnight headlines, if you're watching at 6:45 you will see what I will call some of the most amazing video of the year so far. It's a recording from a firefighter's helmet as he, and other firefighters, rush to a burning apartment and rescue 3 children! It really gives you a new appreciation for what these men and women do every day.

I hope you have a good and safe day in the Heartland. And thank you for starting it with The Breakfast Show.

Also, I personally use the iPhone QR reader called QRReader and it works great for me. You can find it in the app store.

