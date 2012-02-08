Does it Work Wednesday: Open-a-Case and Callet Wallet for cell phones

This week, Terri Adams of Sikeston volunteered her iPhone 4 to try two gadgets: the Callet Wallet and Opena Case. One turns your smart phone into a wallet; the other allows you to open bottles with its pop-out bottle opener.

Terri has no issues slipping on the Callet Wallet. She notices it's a tight-fit for some of her credit cards. In all, she can fit about two cards into each slot, so that's four total. A wad of cash would probably also slide in the slots. She's pleased with this snug-fit, saying that would ensure your credit cards or cash would not slide out.

"I hate carrying a purse. This would easily slide on and off, allowing me to pop it on my phone, throw in my cash, and dash into a store. I really like it. I'd definitely give it an 'A," said Terri.

I'll make the final call on that and agree with an 'A', since the $20 cost seems right in line with other smart phone cases. You can buy it online at:

http://www.thecallet.com

Next, we have a sturdy case specifically for the iPhone 4 or 4s that has a pop-out bottle opener. Terri has no trouble popping open four bottles of root beer. She's pleased it, too, has openings built-in where your phone charger and other accessories can still function. It also does not cover up the phone's camera lens, just as the Callet Wallet does not. However, she's not sure she'd use this enough to justify the $30 or $40 price tag we've seen fluctuate so much on different sites.

"It works. It's sturdy. It's fun, but I think a beer vendor at Busch Stadium is about the only person who would get enough use out of this!," she laughed, "However, I do think it's one of those fun gadget gifts you can get someone who has everything!"

We're both concerned though if this is a good idea to open a beer or soda with something so close to your electronics? We ask cell repair and salesman Allen Whitaker of Velosity Electronics in Cape Girardeau.

"It's risky business doing that. If you're cheering or jostling around as you open a beer or soda with your iPhone opener, you really run the risk of spills and damage. I"am not a fan," he said.

Meantime, the company said on its web site they allowed enough room in between the opener and your phone to allow some flexibility if your drink fizzes over.

"I'd say, given that, let's go with a B minus," said Terri.

Agreed! Cheers to a final grade B minus on this Does it Work test. You can buy this in different colors for your iPhone 4 at http://www.openacase.com/ .

