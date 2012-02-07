Missouri Primary: Santorum wins Missouri, local issues decided - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri Primary: Santorum wins Missouri, local issues decided

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CNN is projecting former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum has won the Missouri primary.

With 33 percent of the precincts reporting, Santorum led with 54 percent of the vote to Mitt Romney's 25 percent.

Throughout the Republican primary season, Santorum has painted himself as the conservative alternative to Romney.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich did not appear on the Missouri ballot.

Santorum was also leading in the Minnesota and Colorado caucuses early Tuesday night.

Voters in Jackson, Mo. decided against annexing a Fruitland quarry.

Fifty-six percent of the voters voted against the annex and 44 percent voted yes.

If the annexation would have passed, it would have made the 240 acres of property owned by Heartland Materials, LLC and the Hoffmeister family part of the city of Jackson.

Voters in Malden said yes to a $3.2 million school bond issue they rejected back in August.

In order to pass they had to get two-thirds of the vote. The issue passed with 73 percent yes votes and 27 percent no votes.

The school board has several projects in mind for the money.

See the final primary results at HeartlandVotes.com.

