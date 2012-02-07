Cape Girardeau Police look for robbery suspects

Police are looking for three robbery suspects after a man was robbed of his wallet and lottery tickets Tuesday evening.

Cape Girardeau Police say it happened around 8 a.m. in the parking lot of 210 S. Hanover Street.

Police say a white male was walking home when he was approached by three black males who assaulted him, took his wallet with money and lottery tickets.

The man had minor injuries, but refused medical attention.



No suspects are in custody.

Police are still investigating.

