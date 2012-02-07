Jackson voters decide against quarry annex - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson voters decide against quarry annex

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Voters in Jackson decided against annexing a Fruitland quarry.

Fifty-six percent of the voters voted against the annex and 44 percent voted yes.

If the annexation would have passed, it would have made the 240 acres of property owned by Heartland Materials, LLC and the Hoffmeister family part of the city of Jackson.

It would not involve any other parts of the Fruitland area.

Some Jackson voters say they like the idea because they feel the quarries are happening no matter what, so the city might as well get taxes from the business.

"Possibly for tax revenue increases, and it's really in a boundary that doesn't seem to be in either city limits right now so if somebody goes to get hurt out there and its in the city limits of Jackson, they'd probably get better care and treatment faster," said Chris Banta.

But other voters said they don't want a rock quarry at the entrance to their city.

"I think because of the growing manufacturing that we have here, which is a good thing, we're getting people from the outside that are used to a larger community and that are used to more variety of things so that brings a mix into it, but I'm pretty much still a small town man," said David Larson.

"I think it's a dangerous situation for all the public for health wise," said Leonard Hoffmeister.

