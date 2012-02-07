Missouri primary results, mudslinging, and more

Good evening to you. It's been called Stupor Tuesday. Voters go to the polls in Missouri and participate in the Colorado and Minnesota caucuses today to choose their favorites among the Republican presidential candidates. But the day will end as nothing more than a taxpayer-funded popularity contest. Early voter turnout in southeast Missouri was low. You can check the results of today's primary on HeartlandVotes.com after polls close at 7 p.m. tonight.

It's already starting, what some call mudslinging and dirty politics in Butler County. All this has started before candidates officially even file for sheriff. In Butler County, everybody is talking about a YouTube video that's gone viral. It's footage from a movie about Hitler with subtitles used to display many pop culture rivalries.

The Franklin County coroner released the identity of an elderly West Frankfort woman found dead on a porch swing engulfed in flames last night.

Police arrested a Marion, Illinois man after the Williamson County Bomb Squad was called to investigate a suspicious package left outside the county jail and sheriff's office.



Missouri State Auditor Tom Schweich released the findings of an audit of Southeast Missouri State University. The audit gave the university a "good" ranking, but found many areas for improvement.

Students in nine states including thousands in the Heartland participated in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill today.

Sikeston officers arrested an Illinois man accused of burglarizing a convenience store.

There are three disturbing cases of child molestation or child pornography in three separate cases across the Heartland: Essex man, Anna man, Matthews man.



Bob Reeves says rain may change to light snow late tonight. While any accumulations should be light, mainly north of a line from Perryville to Marion, IL, there could be some slippery travel in the morning especially on bridges and overpasses. Bob gives more detail tonight on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10.

