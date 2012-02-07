Man arrested after burglary in Sikeston

Sikeston officers arrested an Illinois man accused of burglarizing a convenience store.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at Huck's convenience store at 823 E. Malone around 3:20 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Officers found the drive-through window was broken out and some merchandise lying on the ground nearby.

Officers believe the suspect injured himself after finding blood at the scene.

Sikeston's K-9 officer "Eros" led police to a hotel room at the Mid-Towner motel at 833 E. Malone.

While officers questioned two people, another officer noticed someone trying to hide across Malone Street.



The person ran from police when the officer attempted to make contact with him. DPS Officers chased after him and were able to detain him shortly after the foot pursuit began. They immediately noticed the man had a large cut to his left hand.

Police say the suspect apparently used a large rock to break the window and then entered the business. Once inside police say he stole several cartons of cigarettes and some alcoholic beverages. Evidently the man cut his left hand while entering the broken window, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen property from the suspect.

Max B. Boswell, 19, of McNabb, Illinois is charged through Scott County with burglary second-degree, property damage first degree, resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony, and misdemeanor stealing.

Boswell was given a $15,000 cash or surety bond through Scott County Courts. He remains in custody awaiting his arraignment.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.