Students participate in Great ShakeOut earthquake drill

Students at Alma Schrader Elementary in Cape Girardeau cover their heads with binders and textbooks.
Students at Alma Schrader Elementary in Cape Girardeau participate in the earthquake drill.
A chemistry student in Marion, Illinois participates in the ShakeOut.
Students in Dexter, Mo. participate in the drill.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Students in nine states participated in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill Tuesday.

Several states, including all of those in the Heartland, took part.

At Alma Schrader Elementary, they not only prepared for what would happen during an actual quake, they also talked the anniversary of the momentous New Madrid quakes from 200 years ago.

The safety coordinator was pleased with the students' response.

"It takes a little bit of coordination, a little bit of timing and everyone did fine, especially for our fourth graders.  It's a very good drill," said Fred Jones, safety coordinator.

During the drill, the students climbed under their desks and placed text books over their heads.

Meanwhile, in Illinois many students also got took part in the drill at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

Students at Marion high school quickly moved from their desk to more protected areas in the classroom. Principal Steve Smith says something like this helps prepare for the worst.

"It keeps it in the forefront of your mind," Smith said. "Teachers are reviewing the students on how we are going to handle these. We meet with staff and faculty to start the year, we go through our emergency handbook then throughout the course of the school year we're participating in various drills, evacuations," Smith said.

Illinois along with seven other states took part in the Great Central U.S. Shakeout.  Experts say Illinois is at risk from two major seismic zones, the Wabash Valley seismic zone and the New Madrid seismic zone.    

Just four years ago, a 5.4 magnitude quake shook the area along the Wabash Valley seismic zone.

