Bald Eagle Shooting

By: Jason Lindsey

The bald eagle has made a return to the Heartland, but with some surprising consequences. Conservation agents say our national symbol has become a target. Fish and Wildlife Service agents are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever shot a bald eagle in the Dexter area.

Missouri Conservation agent Russell Duckworth was stopped a few weeks ago by drivers who spotted a bald eagle in the Dexter area. Officials found the bird south of the Otter Slough conservation area with one broken wing and shotgun pellets in the other. Duckworth says three bald eagles have been shot in about a year's time in the region, located in Stoddard County in southeast Missouri.

If you know any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the shooter call the conservation department at 1-573-290-5730 .

The federal Eagle Protection Act of 1975 makes it a felony to shoot an eagle.

Persons convicted of killing a Bald or Golden Eagle are subject to a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment up to one year, or both.

Subsequent violations may result in fines up to $10,000, two years in jail, or both.

The same penalty applies for the possession of an eagle, alive or dead, or for the mere possession of eagle parts or products without a permit.

Source: Conservation Commission of Missouri