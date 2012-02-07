Matthews man charged with child molestation of 7 year old

A Matthews man faces child molestation charges.

Jewel Gross, 65, of Matthews was arrested by Sikeston Public Safety.

Gross is charged with five counts of child molestation 1st degree of a 7-year-old girl.

Officers say Gross was in a relationship with a family member of the child.

Gross' bond is set at $100,000 cash only.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.