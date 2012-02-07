Fire in bathroom displaces students at McClure elementary school

Firefighters were called to a fire in the bathroom at Shawnee Elementary School South in McClure Tuesday morning.

McClure/East Cape Fire Chief Stanley Mouser says a first grade student started the fire in a trash can while playing with a lighter in the bathroom.

Students are finishing the rest of the school day at Shawnee North. They will return to Shawnee South on Wednesday.

There was no damage, just heavy smoke.



