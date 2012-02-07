Early voter turnout low for Missouri primary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Early voter turnout low for Missouri primary

(Source: KFVS assignment manager John Broeckling) (Source: KFVS assignment manager John Broeckling)
(Source: KFVS assignment manager John Broeckling) (Source: KFVS assignment manager John Broeckling)
(Source: KFVS assignment manager John Broeckling) (Source: KFVS assignment manager John Broeckling)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Missouri presidential primary winner won't receive any delegates, and that's resulting in low voter turnout.

In most precincts in southeast Missouri, the presidential primary is the only vote on the ballot, leaving many voters at home.

"It's disappointing," said Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. "We put a lot of time into the election, and not to mention a lot of money.  We'd really like to see voters turn out because it's a good indicator of who could win the caucuses next month."

Clark Summers did say turnout is higher in places where more than one issue is on the ballot.

Today's results won't help any candidates delegate count because of a new rule imposed by the Republican National Committee.

National party rules dictate that only Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada can hold presidential nominating contests before March 6th.

States that violate that rule could lose half their delegates to the national convention.

Missouri law mandates that a presidential primary be held, but governor Jay Nixon vetoed a bill to move the primary's to March.

So the Republican party will hold a caucus on March 17 that will determine which candidate will win the state's delegates.

Check HeartlandVotes.com Tuesday night for primary results.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Kenny Rogers cancels remainder of farewell tour

    Friday, April 6 2018 3:07 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:07:47 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:26 AM EDT2018-04-06 07:26:35 GMT
    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be Kenny Rogers' last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short. (Source: CNN)

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

    The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.

Powered by Frankly