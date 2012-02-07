Early voter turnout low for Missouri primary

Get the latest Missouri primary election news and results.

Is it much ado about nothing? Voters head to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's Presidential Primary, all for what some call an expensive dog and pony show.

Voter turnout in Scott County was running very low Tuesday morning. As of 11 am, the number of voters at one precinct in Sikeston was only 13.

The Missouri presidential primary winner won't receive any delegates, and that's resulting in low voter turnout.

In most precincts in southeast Missouri, the presidential primary is the only vote on the ballot, leaving many voters at home.

"It's disappointing," said Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. "We put a lot of time into the election, and not to mention a lot of money. We'd really like to see voters turn out because it's a good indicator of who could win the caucuses next month."

Clark Summers did say turnout is higher in places where more than one issue is on the ballot.

Today's results won't help any candidates delegate count because of a new rule imposed by the Republican National Committee.

National party rules dictate that only Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada can hold presidential nominating contests before March 6th.

States that violate that rule could lose half their delegates to the national convention.

Missouri law mandates that a presidential primary be held, but governor Jay Nixon vetoed a bill to move the primary's to March.

So the Republican party will hold a caucus on March 17 that will determine which candidate will win the state's delegates.

Check HeartlandVotes.com Tuesday night for primary results.



